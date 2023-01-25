 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Crown Point, Hammond, Michigan City, LaPorte schools closed due to weather

  Updated
  • 0
Crown Point Schools Administration Building -- Stock
Mary Freda, file, The Times

The Crown Point Community School Corp., School City of Hammond, LaPorte Community School Corp. and Michigan Area Schools are closed Wednesday as a result of the winter weather. 

Each school district is reminding parents and students to follow distance learning protocols for the day.

Marquette Catholic High School in Michigan City has also announced a virtual learning day.

And, Hanover Community School Corp. and River Forest Community School Corp. are delaying the start of their school days by two hours.

