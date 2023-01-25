UPDATE: Crown Point, Hammond, Michigan City, LaPorte schools closed due to weather

The Crown Point Community School Corp., School City of Hammond, LaPorte Community School Corp. and Michigan Area Schools are closed Wednesday as a result of the winter weather.
Each school district is reminding parents and students to follow distance learning protocols for the day.
Marquette Catholic High School in Michigan City has also announced a virtual learning day.
And, Hanover Community School Corp. and River Forest Community School Corp. are delaying the start of their school days by two hours.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.