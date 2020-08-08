You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Damaged pole leaves more than 1,000 without power in Chesterton
UPDATE: Damaged pole leaves more than 1,000 without power in Chesterton

CHESTERTON — More than 1,000 people were without power Saturday evening, according to data on NIPSCO's website. 

At 5:45 p.m., NIPSCO's online outage map reported 1,217 customers were affected by the outage in the Chesterton area. 

A NIPSCO spokeswoman said the outage was caused by a when a pole was hit on Porter Road east of Ind. 49. Crews are working on a repair and power should be restored to residents shortly, NIPSCO said. 

