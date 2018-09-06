Police arrested a DeMotte man Wednesday morning after a search of his home resulted in the seizure of 48 firearms, almost quarter-kilogram of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to a news release.
Arrested at about 6 a.m. Wednesday was Ricky K. Shultz, 47, who authorities said is a felon who holds a leadership position in a prison-based gang called Saxon Knights, which supports a white supremacist ideology.
Shultz's home was searched as part of an investigation into stolen firearms from home burglaries, Jasper County Sheriff Terry Risner said in the release. Police believed the stolen firearms were at Schultz's residence.
“This case is the result of cooperation between local, state and federal authorities," said U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch in a press release on Thursday. "My office is, and remains committed, to fighting the scourge of drug trafficking and the illegal possession of firearms in all of the counties in our district, rural or urban.”
Police said that five of the more than 40 firearms seized have been confirmed stolen.
Jasper County Sheriff’s Tactical Team, Indiana State Police Emergency Response Team, DEA and the Porter County Multi Enforcement Group executed the search warrant.
Police said Shultz is also a violent offender and is not allowed to be in possession of firearms. Authorities also seized ammunition for a majority of the weapons, which were described by police as "numerous long guns and handguns." Also seized were narcotics which field tested presumptive positive for crystal meth and other drug paraphernalia.
Shultz was taken into custody by Drug Enforcement Administration agents and was transported to the U.S. District Courthouse in Hammond on federal narcotics charges.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Nozick.
Police: DeMotte man accused of stabbing his wife to death 'highly agitated' and had blood on him
DEMOTTE — A 35-year-old man was charged with murder in the stabbing death of his wife at the…
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 hurt in fiery four-vehicle pile-up on I-65 in Merrillville
MERRILLVILLE — A Crest Hill, Illinois, man died in a fiery four-vehicle pileup crash late Th…