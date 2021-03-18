UPDATE: Driver in fatal I-80/94 rollover crash identified by coroner

GARY — A woman died early Thursday after being ejected from a vehicle that drove off the Borman Expressway and down an embankment before rolling over, police said.

The driver, identified by the Lake County coroner as 56-year-old Alicia M. Lewis, of Gary, crashed near westbound Interstate 80/94 at the southbound entrance ramp from Cline Avenue, an Indiana State Police news release states.

Police responded to the area about 1:07 a.m., where they discovered a rolled-over 1997 Mercury Mountaineer facing east, ISP said.

Investigators determined the woman was heading from the ramp onto the expressway when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road.

It then rolled south down a hill and ended on the ramp from westbound 80/94 to southbound Cline Avenue.

The woman was ejected as the vehicle was rolling down the hill, police said.

That woman was the vehicle's sole occupant and was declared dead at the scene by the Lake County coroner's office. The cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma, and the manner of death deemed an accident.

Indiana State police handled traffic reconstruction.