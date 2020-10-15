UPDATE: East Chicago responds to union's claims about coronavirus 'outbreak' among firefighters

She said the city also is investigating how the transmissions among the department occurred if there was "indeed full compliance" with mask wearing, social distancing and sanitization.

"The (city) has supplied all first responders with N-95 masks, which as you know, are the most protective PPE available. They are all also issued gloves, sanitizer and sanitary wipes and ordered to use them to keep their work areas and vehicles clean and sanitary, and to social distance while in the workplace, and when on calls to social distance as much as is practical.

"They are also ordered to put on additional PPE including gloves when coming into to contact with the public. Firefighters have also been issued gowns and goggles. These supplies are regularly all replenished, and replacements are readily available to all first responders," Morgan said.

She said that while the local union may take issue with the CDC guidelines, "that is a national and not merely a local issue."

"We would also ask the union's cooperation in ensuring that their membership give notice to their supervisors and not report to work if sick or suffering any symptoms, and immediately get tested," she said.