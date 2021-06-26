UPDATE: Eastbound Borman lanes reopen after semi rollover

HAMMOND — All eastbound lanes on Interstate 80/94 are open again after a semi rollover earlier Saturday afternoon disrupted traffic.
A Tweet from the Indiana Department of Transportation said all lanes and the ramp were open again just after 4:30 p.m.
‼⚠ TRAFFIC ALERT - I-80/94 EB in Lake County ⚠‼— INDOT Northwest (@INDOTNorthwest) June 26, 2021
*** UPDATE- All lanes and ramp now open. ***
Lanes were closed earlier when authorities responded to the 3 mile-marker after a semi rollover occurred Saturday afternoon.
