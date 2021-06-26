 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Eastbound Borman lanes reopen after semi rollover
breaking urgent

UPDATE: Eastbound Borman lanes reopen after semi rollover

HAMMOND — All eastbound lanes on Interstate 80/94 are open again after a semi rollover earlier Saturday afternoon disrupted traffic. 

A Tweet from the Indiana Department of Transportation said all lanes and the ramp were open again just after 4:30 p.m.

Lanes were closed earlier when authorities responded to the 3 mile-marker after a semi rollover occurred Saturday afternoon.

