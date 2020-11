UPDATE: Firefighters battle semi fire on ramp to I-80/94; area to reopen by 10 p.m.

LAKE STATION — A semitrailer engulfed in flames caused a ramp closure through Tuesday night as first responders battled the fire for hours.

At 4:20 p.m. a semi caught fire on the on-ramp to westbound I-80/94 from the Indiana Toll Road in the Lake Station area, Indiana State Police said.

As of 9 p.m., crews were still cleaning up debris off the road and the ramp was set to reopen by 10 p.m., police said.

Multiple agencies from neighboring towns responded as firefighters worked together to tackle the burning wreck.

On arrival, crews were met with heavy flames and smoke. The ramp was temporarily closed as emergency equipment and first responders covered the scene. During the closure, traffic was diverted to exit 17, where drivers could take Interstate 65 south to I-80/94.

There were no reported injuries, police said.

