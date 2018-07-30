East Chicago police reported that detectives had detained several subjects for questioning regarding a shooting that left a Hammond man dead and NFL hopeful Martayveus Carter in critical condition Saturday night.
Brian Thomas, 30, of Hammond, was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound. The manner of death is being ruled as a homicide according to the Lake County coroner's office.
East Chicago Detective Sgt. Terence Fife said police were investigating the shooting, which took place late Saturday night at the Fuel Star Gas Station near Kennedy Avenue and 149th Street.
Police were dispatched to the scene at 11:37 p.m. Saturday.
East Chicago police also recovered four guns from the scene of the crime, according to a news release.
Police didn't say how many shots were fired at the scene or if there were any more victims other than Thomas or Carter.
Police have also not said whether any arrests have been made in the shooting.
Carter, 23, of East Chicago, was listed in critical condition Sunday at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn but as of Monday is no longer listed as a patient at the hospital.
Day started with anti-violence rally
Saturday's fatal shooting occurred the same day East Chicago community members held an anti-violence rally and picnic.
Tanesha Wright came up with the idea to host “Ronamoe Day” in honor of her son Dvontai “Ronamoe” Wright after he was killed in a shooting outside a Gary nightclub in February 2017.
More than 150 people attended the event at Nunez Park, where teens participated in a 3-on-3 basketball tournament while their younger siblings played in bouncy castles and families talked over barbecue and ice cream.
"It's everywhere. Gun violence doesn't care who you are or where you go," rally attendee Pamela Yarbrought-Newson told the Times. "And people may think these marches or rallies, they don't change a thing, but if I can reach one person, maybe I can make a difference.” Yarbrought-Newson’s son Iyuan Yarbrought was killed in a shooting in Hammond in 2016.
East Chicago has had four fatal shootings so far this year.
Saturday was also the annual Calumet Day celebration in E.C.
A storied prep, college career
Carter, The Times 2013 Defensive Player of the Year, helped lead East Chicago Central High School football team to its first sectional and regional championships in program history in 2013.
He went on to play college football at Grand Valley State University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he broke the school record for rushing yards and led all of Division II with 1,908 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns in 2016.
He declared for the National Football League's supplemental draft and had recently worked out with the Kansas City Chiefs. Grand Valley State University Lakers football coach Matt Mitchell said all 32 NFL teams had called him about Carter.
Carter put school on hold one semester away from graduating to try to pursue a career in the NFL, Mitchell said.
Carter is the father of two children.
In addition to being a football standout, Carter has overcome family trauma, including when his mother Sharon Carter was hit on the streets of East Chicago and dragged for a block while pregnant with one of Martayveus' siblings, an accident that put her in a wheelchair, according to Times archives. Her brother Percy Long, a star football player in California in the late 1980s, was shot dead by a skinhead.
"It's like I'm reliving his life," Martayveus said of his uncle in an interview with The Times in 2013, before he was supposed to head off to play college football at NIU. "I never had a chance to meet him, I know he wishes he could be in my shoes. Instead it's me. That's why I sent him a kiss. Now I'm doing what he would want me to do if he was still on the Earth."
Anyone with video footage, photos or information about this incident should contact Detective Miguel Pena at 219-391-8318. To remain anonymous, call 219-391-8500.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.