UPDATE: Franciscan Health confirms 4 new Lake County coronavirus cases

The Porter County Health Department announced Tuesday it has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, and that they anticipate more local positive cases will arise in the coming days.

In the first case, a family of three living within close quarters has one positive test result and potentially two additional positive cases pending, according to Porter County Health Department Administrator Letty Zepeda.

"One of the family members is in a health facility being treated for symptoms and the other two family members are at home self-isolating," she said.

Health officials said Porter County's second case is unrelated to the first.

"The individual is self-isolating at home in good condition and is being monitored twice a day by staff at the Porter County Health Department to closely monitor their condition for any deterioration," according to a statement from Zepeda.

The Porter County Health Department is working closely with state officials to ensure that contacts of this individual are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are being followed, the department said.

In both cases, the county health department is closely monitoring the patients at home for deterioration in health and working to identify contacts.