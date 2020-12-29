 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Freezing rain to bring treacherous morning commute; drivers asked to stay off roads overnight
breaking top story urgent

UPDATE: Freezing rain to bring treacherous morning commute; drivers asked to stay off roads overnight

{{featured_button_text}}
INDOT Cams Dec 29 night

Indiana Department of Transportation cameras show snowy conditions on Interstate 80/94 and Interstate 65. 

 Provided

As snow blanketed the Region on Tuesday, a series of crashes, slide-offs and stuck vehicles across Northwest Indiana kept first responders and snow plow drivers busy through the night. And police warned drivers that Wednesday morning will bring another dangerous commute with icy conditions. 

Drivers were asked by the Indiana Department of Transportation to stay off the roads after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police reported slick road conditions in the evening and freezing rain is expected to begin around midnight. 

Around 8 p.m. multiple vehicles were reportedly stuck on bridges and overpasses on Indiana Toll Road interchanges, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Robert Leffert. He said semitrailers were having difficulties driving up ramps. 

In addition, vehicles were also stuck on a ramp from Interstate 80 to southbound Interstate 65, according to Indiana State Police. 

The wrecks began not long after 4 p.m. Tuesday when the flakes started to fall across southern areas of the Region, swiftly moving north.

Most of the crashes on local interstates happened between mile marker 220 south of Lowell on I-65 up through I-80 in northern Lake County, according to Indiana State Police.

There were also crashes scattered throughout Porter and LaPorte counties on the Indiana Toll Road. Police said many of the crashes were single-vehicle slide-offs. 

On Tuesday afternoon the ramps from I-80/94 westbound to Grant Street southbound and I-80/94 eastbound to Grant Street northbound were both temporarily closed because of a semitrailer rollover.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As of 8 p.m., none of the crashes on the interstate caused serious injuries, Indiana State Police reported.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lake and Porter counties and much of the Chicago area until 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. 

A similar advisory was in effect beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the LaPorte County area, the NWS said. 

Mixed precipitation total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch are expected in portions of Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, according to the weather service. Heavy snow spread over northern Illinois late in the afternoon into the early evening, the NWS said.

"This will result in rapid reductions in visibility and quick accumulations. Snow will change gradually over to a wintry mix, including freezing rain from the late evening into the overnight from south to north," the NWS said.

Snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches, locally higher, are expected in portions of northern Illinois, mainly along and north of Interstate 88 and especially in far north central Illinois.

New Year's Eve and the first day of 2021 will likely bring more snow, the NWS said. Meteorologists said a strong weather system expected to move north is predicted to bring a wintry mix, including freezing rain, later Thursday night into Friday.

Gallery: Winter weather wreaks havoc across Region

Gallery: Winter weather wreaks havoc across Regioin

Heavy rain caused flooding, while ice caused slick roads across Northwest Indiana on Saturday.

1 of 15
0
0
4
1
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts