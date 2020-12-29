UPDATE: Freezing rain to bring treacherous morning commute; drivers asked to stay off roads overnight

As snow blanketed the Region on Tuesday, a series of crashes, slide-offs and stuck vehicles across Northwest Indiana kept first responders and snow plow drivers busy through the night. And police warned drivers that Wednesday morning will bring another dangerous commute with icy conditions.
Drivers were asked by the Indiana Department of Transportation to stay off the roads after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police reported slick road conditions in the evening and freezing rain is expected to begin around midnight.
Around 8 p.m. multiple vehicles were reportedly stuck on bridges and overpasses on Indiana Toll Road interchanges, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Robert Leffert. He said semitrailers were having difficulties driving up ramps.
In addition, vehicles were also stuck on a ramp from Interstate 80 to southbound Interstate 65, according to Indiana State Police.
The wrecks began not long after 4 p.m. Tuesday when the flakes started to fall across southern areas of the Region, swiftly moving north.
Most of the crashes on local interstates happened between mile marker 220 south of Lowell on I-65 up through I-80 in northern Lake County, according to Indiana State Police.
There were also crashes scattered throughout Porter and LaPorte counties on the Indiana Toll Road. Police said many of the crashes were single-vehicle slide-offs.
On Tuesday afternoon the ramps from I-80/94 westbound to Grant Street southbound and I-80/94 eastbound to Grant Street northbound were both temporarily closed because of a semitrailer rollover.
As of 8 p.m., none of the crashes on the interstate caused serious injuries, Indiana State Police reported.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lake and Porter counties and much of the Chicago area until 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
A similar advisory was in effect beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the LaPorte County area, the NWS said.
Mixed precipitation total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch are expected in portions of Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, according to the weather service. Heavy snow spread over northern Illinois late in the afternoon into the early evening, the NWS said.
"This will result in rapid reductions in visibility and quick accumulations. Snow will change gradually over to a wintry mix, including freezing rain from the late evening into the overnight from south to north," the NWS said.
Snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches, locally higher, are expected in portions of northern Illinois, mainly along and north of Interstate 88 and especially in far north central Illinois.
New Year's Eve and the first day of 2021 will likely bring more snow, the NWS said. Meteorologists said a strong weather system expected to move north is predicted to bring a wintry mix, including freezing rain, later Thursday night into Friday.