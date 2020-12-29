UPDATE: Freezing rain to bring treacherous morning commute; drivers asked to stay off roads overnight

On Tuesday afternoon the ramps from I-80/94 westbound to Grant Street southbound and I-80/94 eastbound to Grant Street northbound were both temporarily closed because of a semitrailer rollover.

As of 8 p.m., none of the crashes on the interstate caused serious injuries, Indiana State Police reported.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lake and Porter counties and much of the Chicago area until 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A similar advisory was in effect beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the LaPorte County area, the NWS said.

Mixed precipitation total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch are expected in portions of Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, according to the weather service. Heavy snow spread over northern Illinois late in the afternoon into the early evening, the NWS said.

"This will result in rapid reductions in visibility and quick accumulations. Snow will change gradually over to a wintry mix, including freezing rain from the late evening into the overnight from south to north," the NWS said.