UPDATE: Gary woman facing felony charges after hitting trooper on Borman, police say

HAMMOND — A Gary woman is facing charges after hitting an Indiana State Police trooper who was responding to a crash on the Borman Expressway early Sunday, police said.

Jennifer A. Spikes, 35, of Gary, is facing two felony charges, one for operating while intoxicated and causing an injury, and another for driving while suspended, police said.

Spikes also is facing two misdemeanors and an infraction.

It is the third time in as many weeks a trooper from the Lowell office was struck and injured at a crash scene, ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

At 4:07 a.m. Sunday at the 1.7 mile marker on the eastbound Borman, the right three lanes were closed as a result of a multiple-vehicle crash ISP was investigating. At least three other emergency vehicles were at the scene of the crash with lights activated, ISP said.

Trooper Jarah Burgin parked his fully marked police car with its lights activated behind a disabled vehicle, and placed approximately 30 flares on the road to block the lanes, an investigation found.

Burgin was standing outside and about to enter his car when he was hit by a 2007 tan Buick, sending him into the air and landing on the Buick before it stopped. His handcuffs were lodged in the windshield of the Buick.