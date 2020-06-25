UPDATE: 'He was treated like an animal,' sister of Jamal Williams calls for justice in wake of brother's death

Imani Williams said her brother was deeply troubled by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and began to struggle, but hadn’t been angry or aggressive.

“Having a target on your back at all times, whether you’re jogging or selling loose cigarettes, constantly having to explain why your life matters, would drive anyone insane,” she said.

Marching down to the Munster branch of the Lake County Public Library, demonstrators chanted, “Heal, not kill. We need to heal.”

Family members wore shirts with sayings such as, “See you momma, I touched down in heaven” and “Can you pray for world peace with us.” Relatives displayed many pictures of Williams in his T.F. North football uniform.

Family and friends shared memories at a vigil at Community Park. The protest ended in a prayer circle, where they prayed for world peace.

The Lake County Prosecutor's Office has said Williams was choking security guard and former Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Askew when fellow security guard and former Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Benny Freeman opened fire, fatally shooting both men.