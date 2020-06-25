UPDATE: 'He was treated like an animal,' sister of Jamal Williams calls for justice in wake of brother's death

MUNSTER — Protesters at Community Hospital in Munster are demanding justice for Jamal Williams, a former T.F. North football player who was shot and killed by a security guard after being admitted as a psychiatric patient last week.
A few dozen people gathered across the street from the hospital on Thursday while police observed at a distance.
By 5:45 p.m., nearly 100 people had gathered; several had young children in tow.
Demonstrators had signs and T-shirts reading "Black Lives Matter" and "Justice for Jamal."
Protesters slowly filtered into Community Park north of the hospital with signs saying “Do no harm,” “Get guns out of hospitals,” and “Black Mental Health Matters.”
After being instructed to keep it peaceful, refrain from littering and watch for cars, protesters began marching around the bike trial in the park, chanting, “No justice, no peace” and “Say his name: Jamal Williams.”
Williams’ sister, Imani Williams, delivered a tearful speech.
“My brother came to the hospital to be treated for mental health,” Imani Williams said. “Instead, he was treated like an animal.”
Imani Williams said her brother was deeply troubled by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and began to struggle, but hadn’t been angry or aggressive.
“Having a target on your back at all times, whether you’re jogging or selling loose cigarettes, constantly having to explain why your life matters, would drive anyone insane,” she said.
Marching down to the Munster branch of the Lake County Public Library, demonstrators chanted, “Heal, not kill. We need to heal.”
Family members wore shirts with sayings such as, “See you momma, I touched down in heaven” and “Can you pray for world peace with us.” Relatives displayed many pictures of Williams in his T.F. North football uniform.
Family and friends shared memories at a vigil at Community Park. The protest ended in a prayer circle, where they prayed for world peace.
The Lake County Prosecutor's Office has said Williams was choking security guard and former Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Askew when fellow security guard and former Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Benny Freeman opened fire, fatally shooting both men.
Protesters say Williams was racially profiled by hospital staff and security and treated like an "angry black man" instead of being peacefully sedated when he went to seek help.
Protesters called for an investigation into whether the hospital broke its own non-discrimination policy by profiling Williams; that retired police officers not be around psychiatric patients; and accountability for the police officers who put out an initial report that erroneously claimed Williams had reached for Askew's gun and shot him, when it later turned out he was shot by another security guard.
Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story.