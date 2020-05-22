UPDATE: Highway worker struck, killed by semi on I-94

BURNS HARBOR — A 38-year-old highway worker died early Friday after a semitrailer struck and killed him on eastbound Interstate 94 near the U.S. 20 exit, police said.
Ryan E. Greer, of Knox, stepped out of the left side of a 2017 Dodge Ram work truck about the same time it was rear-ended by a Volvo semitrailer driven by a 54-year-old Alberta, Canada, man, Indiana State Police said.
A Burns Harbor police officer already was at the scene when a trooper arrived and found the semi engulfed, orange traffic barrels strewn on the ground and Greer's work truck in the tree line.
Greer and a co-worker were performing maintenance work on orange construction zone signs about 2:55 a.m., police said.
Their work truck was parked on the right shoulder with its amber warning lights activated when the semi veered onto the shoulder and rear-ended the pickup truck.
The impact pushed the Dodge pickup, which was owned by Traffic Control Specialists, down into the right ditch and into the trees, police said.
A medical helicopter initially was asked to respond, but it was called off because Greer died at the scene, officials said.
Greer's co-worker, who was still seated in the pickup, was not injured, police said.
The semitrailer traveled across all lanes and struck the concrete median wall, where it burst into flames. The driver, Kuldeep Singh Palak, was able to escape unharmed, police said.
The semitrailer was owned by Tri-Star Carriers, which is based in Ontario, Canada, and was loaded with 37,000 pounds of frozen pork en route for Ottawa, Ontario, from Oakland, Iowa. The contents of the trailer were lost because of the fire, police said.
The eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for several hours for investigation and cleanup.
Indiana State Police said after they conclude their investigation, they will present their case to the Porter County prosecutor's office for possible charges or citations.
The Porter Police Department, Chesterton Police Department, Porter County hazmat and the Porter Fire Department assisted in the investigation, the coroner's release said.
State police asked drivers to slow down in construction zones and yield to emergency vehicles.
"Drive through these construction zones as if your family member or loved one is working," police said. "By driving safely, you will make it to your destination and construction workers will have a safer working environment and most importantly, also be able to go home at the end of their shift."
