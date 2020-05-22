UPDATE: Highway worker struck, killed by semi on I-94

The semitrailer traveled across all lanes and struck the concrete median wall, where it burst into flames. The driver, Kuldeep Singh Palak, was able to escape unharmed, police said.

The semitrailer was owned by Tri-Star Carriers, which is based in Ontario, Canada, and was loaded with 37,000 pounds of frozen pork en route for Ottawa, Ontario, from Oakland, Iowa. The contents of the trailer were lost because of the fire, police said.

The eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for several hours for investigation and cleanup.

Indiana State Police said after they conclude their investigation, they will present their case to the Porter County prosecutor's office for possible charges or citations.

The Porter Police Department, Chesterton Police Department, Porter County hazmat and the Porter Fire Department assisted in the investigation, the coroner's release said.

State police asked drivers to slow down in construction zones and yield to emergency vehicles.