UPDATE: Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor switches parties over concern of national Democratic platform

Snedecor said when he first ran for the mayor’s office 13 years ago, the views and platforms of the national Democratic Party were modern, conservative and appealed to many “to make the nation special.”

He said he’s become increasingly concerned during the last several months as the national Democratic platform has moved “more and more to the left.”

“The efforts of the progressive left have driven many people, moderates and conservatives, away from the Democratic Party,” Snedecor said.

Snedecor said he took plenty of time to reflect on the situation before chose how he would proceed.

“My decision and announcement has not been quick, rash or without contemplation,” he said.

Many prominent officials, including Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, attended Wednesday’s announcement to support Snedecor.

“Today we stand with Mayor Snedecor as proud Republicans and we know that we can meet and defeat any challenge by acting with great purpose and expanding on the values and principles that we hold dear,” Crouch said.

Lake County Republican Chairman Dan Dernulc said he and Snedecor have had conversations about the party change for months.