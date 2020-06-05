UPDATE: I-65 reopened after 2 escape injury in semi rollover

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MERRILLVILLE – Lanes were reopened at Interstate 65 after a semitrailer rolled over early Friday, causing traffic delays, police said.

Indiana State Police diverted all northbound traffic on I-65 northbound between U.S. 30 and 61st Ave. to the southbound left lane, as the two right northbound lanes were closed during the investigation and cleanup.

Police responded about 5:14 a.m. for a report of a semi rollover at I-65 northbound.

When they arrived, troopers saw a semi had rolled over onto its side, blocking the two rightmost lanes. A witness told police they saw two people climbing out of the vehicle, Cpl. Eric Rot said.

The semi was traveling north in the middle lane when it tried to merge into the left lane and suddenly back again, where it struck a guard rail and crashed, Rot said.

Two men inside the vehicle, a 37-year-old and 36-year-old, both from Indianapolis, refused medical treatment at the scene.