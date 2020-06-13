UPDATE: I-65 shootout ends in cop down, suspect dead, police say; slain suspect ID'd

The second trooper fatally shot Van Pelt during the exchange of gunfire, police confirmed. Van Pelt died from gunshot wounds, according to the coroner's office.

Though that trooper attempted life-saving measures, Van Pelt died at the scene. He was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m.

The second trooper also applied first aid to his fellow officer after the attempts to save Van Pelt's life failed, police said.

The injured trooper was being treated at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, police said.

Police are searching for a second suspect believed to have been parked alongside the black Mitsubishi before it was stolen. The suspect was believed to be driving a silver Toyota Corolla, which was later found abandoned at mile marker 202.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity and whereabouts or that saw the car on I-65 is asked to contact Detective Smith or Detective Rector at the Lafayette State Police Post (765) 567-2125.

The Indiana State Police post in Lowell would release no further details Saturday morning, noting the matter remains under active investigation.