UPDATE: I-65 shootout ends in cop down, suspect dead, police say; slain suspect ID'd

CROWN POINT — An armed robbery and car jacking at a Region truck stop led to a police pursuit and then a shootout on Interstate 65 that ended with a trooper hospitalized and a suspect dead, state police confirmed Saturday morning.
The Lake County Coroner's Office later identified the slain suspect as 23-year-old Caine Van Pelt, of Chicago.
The incident began to unfold at 10:15 p.m. Friday when the suspect, who was wearing a mask, pointed a gun at a victim at the Pilot Truck Stop at exit 201 on I-65 in Jasper County, according to state police.
The suspect ultimately stole a black Mitsubishi, police said.
A DeMotte police officer spotted the stolen vehicle heading northbound on I-65 near the 230 mile marker where the officer attempted to make a traffic stop. However, the squad car's emergency lighting system somehow became disabled, state police reported.
Meanwhile, two state troopers in the Lowell area saw the vehicle near the 246 mile marker and attempted to pull it over, but the vehicle fled, police said.
During a police pursuit, the stolen vehicle blew a tire, slowed near the U.S. 231 exit in Crown Point, and Van Pelt jumped out and opened fire on police, state police reports allege.
One of the troopers was struck in the leg with a bullet, police sources told The Times. State police indicted Saturday morning that trooper's injury was not life threatening.
The second trooper fatally shot Van Pelt during the exchange of gunfire, police confirmed. Van Pelt died from gunshot wounds, according to the coroner's office.
Though that trooper attempted life-saving measures, Van Pelt died at the scene. He was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m.
The second trooper also applied first aid to his fellow officer after the attempts to save Van Pelt's life failed, police said.
The injured trooper was being treated at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, police said.
Police are searching for a second suspect believed to have been parked alongside the black Mitsubishi before it was stolen. The suspect was believed to be driving a silver Toyota Corolla, which was later found abandoned at mile marker 202.
Anyone with information on the suspect's identity and whereabouts or that saw the car on I-65 is asked to contact Detective Smith or Detective Rector at the Lafayette State Police Post (765) 567-2125.
The Indiana State Police post in Lowell would release no further details Saturday morning, noting the matter remains under active investigation.
Traffic on Interstate 65 and U.S. 231 was at a backed-up standstill late Friday and into early Saturday morning as police continued to investigate.
All lanes reportedly were reopened by about 6 a.m. Saturday.
At one point, a line of semi trailers and other traffic also was backed up on Broadway in Crown Point all the way north into Merrillville as a result of the investigation.
Check back later at nwi.com for further updates.
