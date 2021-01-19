 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Indiana State Police crash marks fourth time in 3 weeks trooper has been struck, police say
UPDATE: Indiana State Police crash marks fourth time in 3 weeks trooper has been struck, police say

I-65 ISP traffic STOCK

Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday police were called to a crash in front of Portage High School at 6450 U.S. 6. 

 Times file photo

PORTAGE — An Indiana State Police squad car was struck in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 6, marking the fourth time in three weeks that a trooper's vehicle has been hit. 

Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday police were called to a crash at U.S. 6 and Scottsdale Street, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Dan Becker. 

Preliminary investigations showed the trooper had been driving east on U.S. 6 and had the right-of-way when another vehicle pulled out from Scottsdale Street in front of the squad car, causing a collision, Becker said. 

The trooper's vehicle was damaged but the trooper was not injured, Becker said. The occupant of the other vehicle involved was not hurt and no arrests were made. 

The crash caused a temporary closure in both directions on U.S. 6 near the wreck. 

This is the fourth time in three weeks a trooper's vehicle has been struck. The third instance happened early Sunday when a trooper's vehicle was hit while responding to a crash on Interstate 80/94 eastbound at the 1.7-mile marker in Hammond, Indiana State Police said. 

The trooper suffered serious injuries but is expected to fully recover and the driver was transported to Lake County Jail and faces OWI charges.

At the beginning of January, a trooper was providing support to a towing company on southbound Interstate 65 near the interchange with I-80/94 when his car was struck. The trooper was treated at a local hospital and released.

The Tuesday crash in Portage remains under investigation, police said.

