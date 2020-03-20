UPDATE: 3 Lake County men arrested after stolen power tools found in vehicle, police say

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story contained information provided by Indiana State Police stating three suspects were arrested on charges of receiving stolen property. Updated online case documents show those charges were never filed against the individuals in court.

Three Lake County men were arrested during a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road Tuesday night after police say stolen power tools were discovered in the vehicle, authorities announced Friday.

At about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Indiana State Police troopers Aaron Price and Trooper Lawrence Joyner stopped a westbound blue 2001 Chrysler near South Bend on the Indiana Toll Road, close to the Notre Dame exit.

While speaking with the driver, Michael Marsh, 29 of Gary, the troopers allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

During a subsequent vehicle search, troopers located 16 Milwaukee brand power tools and 2 Dewalt brand power tools still sealed in their original packaging.

Further investigation revealed that the power tools were stolen from Home Depot stores in Grand Rapids and Sterling Heights in Michigan.