UPDATE: 3 Lake County men arrested after stolen power tools found in vehicle, police say
UPDATE: 3 Lake County men arrested after stolen power tools found in vehicle, police say

Police stock
File, The Times

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story contained information provided by Indiana State Police stating three suspects were arrested on charges of receiving stolen property. Updated online case documents show those charges were never filed against the individuals in court.

Three Lake County men were arrested during a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road Tuesday night after police say stolen power tools were discovered in the vehicle, authorities announced Friday.

At about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Indiana State Police troopers Aaron Price and Trooper Lawrence Joyner stopped a westbound blue 2001 Chrysler near South Bend on the Indiana Toll Road, close to the Notre Dame exit.

While speaking with the driver, Michael Marsh, 29 of Gary, the troopers allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

During a subsequent vehicle search, troopers located 16 Milwaukee brand power tools and 2 Dewalt brand power tools still sealed in their original packaging.

Further investigation revealed that the power tools were stolen from Home Depot stores in Grand Rapids and Sterling Heights in Michigan.

Marsh was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended - prior. He was also arrested for an active warrant out of St. Joseph County, Michigan, according to Indiana State Police.

Two passengers were also arrested. Jordan Smith, 19 of Crown Point and Eric Smith, 23 of Crown Point, were arrested on warrants out of St. Joseph County, Michigan, according to ISP.

All three were taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

Lauren Cross
North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

