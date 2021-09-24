 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Lanes reopened after semi rollover closes stretch of southbound I-65
alert urgent

UPDATE: Lanes reopened after semi rollover closes stretch of southbound I-65

Southbound Interstate 65 was closed through the afternoon as crews continue to clean up after a semitrailer rolled and dumped its load near Rensselaer early Friday morning.

Indiana State Police said all lanes reopened Friday afternoon. 

The semi rolled onto its side around 5 a.m. Friday near mile marker 210 in Jasper County, according to the Indiana State Police. The initial investigation shows that a semi ran off the roadway for unknown reasons before tipping over. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash temporarily forced southbound traffic off the highway at Indiana 114 (exit 215), with U.S. 231 and U.S. 41 recommended as alternate routes.

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

Photos from the scene showed the top of the overturned trailer had been ripped open with much of the trailer’s load spilling off the shoulder. ISP said that 20,000 pounds of general freight destined for Indianapolis was onboard when the semi rolled.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts