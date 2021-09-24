UPDATE: Lanes reopened after semi rollover closes stretch of southbound I-65

Southbound Interstate 65 was closed through the afternoon as crews continue to clean up after a semitrailer rolled and dumped its load near Rensselaer early Friday morning.

Indiana State Police said all lanes reopened Friday afternoon.

The semi rolled onto its side around 5 a.m. Friday near mile marker 210 in Jasper County, according to the Indiana State Police. The initial investigation shows that a semi ran off the roadway for unknown reasons before tipping over. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash temporarily forced southbound traffic off the highway at Indiana 114 (exit 215), with U.S. 231 and U.S. 41 recommended as alternate routes.

Photos from the scene showed the top of the overturned trailer had been ripped open with much of the trailer’s load spilling off the shoulder. ISP said that 20,000 pounds of general freight destined for Indianapolis was onboard when the semi rolled.

