UPDATE: Lanes reopened at I-80/94 after semi crashed on roadway

LAKE COUNTY – Part of Interstate 80/94 was closed at Calumet Avenue early Tuesday due to a semitrailer rollover, police said.
The three right eastbound lanes were closed about 8:40 a.m. The ramp to Calumet Avenue was partially blocked, Indiana State Police said.
A single semi crashed about 8:30 a.m., spilling some of its load onto the interstate, police said.
Police said the truck driver was injured but in stable condition.
All lanes were reopened about 12:50 p.m., the Indiana Department of Transportation said.
The right lanes were closed for about four hours as crews cleared the scene.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Alexandra Ann Becich
Anthony Russell Mendoza
Armando Ramon Wise Jr.
Arturo Gomez
Arturo Israel Sanchez Jr.
Blake Michael Neyhart
Bradley Joseph Colburn
Christian Leobardo Herbert
Colton Edward Koszczymski
Crystal Rose Fraze
Daniel Jaime
Darrel Wayne Guzman
Eugene Pratchett
Felix Manuel Guzman
Gerard John Cybulski Jr.
Jack D. Rosenthal
Jamal Rogers
Jeremiah Anthony Owens
John Brown Kinser
Jose Mireles-Gonzales
Justin Taylor Smith
Kenyon Orlando Jordan
Michael Calhoun
Nichole Renee Johnson
Patricia Jackson
Rasheed Williams
Robert Scott McClymont
Rodney Allen Vanderplough
Rolanda Denise Rance-Cox
Steven Henry Brigmon Jr.
Thomas Christiano Diaz
Tiffani Coates
Tyron Sherrod Stephens
Kenneth Y. Jones
Ivy N. Knight
Joellen M. Pavnica
Maurice D. Silas
Gerardo Torrijos Nunez
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.