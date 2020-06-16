UPDATE: Lanes reopened at I-80/94 after semi crashed on roadway

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKE COUNTY – Part of Interstate 80/94 was closed at Calumet Avenue early Tuesday due to a semitrailer rollover, police said.

The three right eastbound lanes were closed about 8:40 a.m. The ramp to Calumet Avenue was partially blocked, Indiana State Police said.

A single semi crashed about 8:30 a.m., spilling some of its load onto the interstate, police said.

Police said the truck driver was injured but in stable condition.

All lanes were reopened about 12:50 p.m., the Indiana Department of Transportation said.

The right lanes were closed for about four hours as crews cleared the scene.

Additional details were not immediately available.

