UPDATE: Lanes reopened at U.S. 231 after fiery crash hospitalizes 2

All lanes of U.S. 231 at the border of Lake and Porter counties were reopened after a rollover crash hospitalized two drivers early Tuesday, officials said.
Emergency crews responded about 7:45 a.m for a report of a rollover crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of U.S. 231 and County Line Road.
Both vehicles were on fire when responders arrived at the scene, Lakes of the Four Seasons Deputy Chief Kevin Heerema said.
The vehicles were occupied by one person each, both of whom were airlifted to a Chicago hospital. One person had to be extricated from a vehicle, Heerema said.
A crash investigation was being conducted by the Lake County Sheriff's Department Tuesday afternoon.
Other responding agencies included Hebron Fire Department, Lake County sheriff's police, Boone Grove Fire Department and Kouts Volunteer Fire Department.
Additional details were not immediately available.
