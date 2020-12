UPDATE: Lost dog Coco returned to family in good health, owner says

HAMMOND – After a week of frantic searching and worry, a lost dog has been returned to his family.

On Thursday afternoon, Coco the Doberman was reunited with his family after being missing since Saturday, owner Daniela Diaz said.

Before his disappearance, the dog was last seen outside of his residence in Hammond. The family was worried for Coco’s safety because he is in need of medication and has seizures.

Coco is a close companion of Diaz’s 5-year-old daughter, whose only Christmas wish was to have him back home, family said. The dog is now safe at home in time for the holidays.

*Note: A previous version of this story identified Diaz by her maiden name. The Times regrets the error.

