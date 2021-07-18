 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Man fatally shot in Sauk Village, police say
urgent

UPDATE: Man fatally shot in Sauk Village, police say

  • Updated
Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van in this file photo.

 The Times, file

A 34-year-old Chicago man was pronounced dead early Sunday at Franciscan Health Dyer after being fatally shot in Sauk Village.

Alvin Arrington III was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m., the Lake County coroner said.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

Sauk Village police responded around 2 a.m. to KYS Boutique and Beauty Bar, 1705 Sauk Trail, for a gunshot victim. Responding officers rendered medical aid and Arrington was transported to the Dyer hospital.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting Sauk Village police detectives with the investigation. Police believe this to be an isolated incident with no threat to or involvement with local residents.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts