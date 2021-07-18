UPDATE: Man fatally shot in Sauk Village, police say

A 34-year-old Chicago man was pronounced dead early Sunday at Franciscan Health Dyer after being fatally shot in Sauk Village.
Alvin Arrington III was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m., the Lake County coroner said.
Sauk Village police responded around 2 a.m. to KYS Boutique and Beauty Bar, 1705 Sauk Trail, for a gunshot victim. Responding officers rendered medical aid and Arrington was transported to the Dyer hospital.
The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting Sauk Village police detectives with the investigation. Police believe this to be an isolated incident with no threat to or involvement with local residents.
