UPDATE: Man remains at large on charges linked to 2008 homicide

Editor's note: Police said the man arrested was misidentified as Antonio Yanders, because Yanders has used the man's name as an alias in the past. Yanders remains a fugitive, police said.

CROWN POINT — A man arrested Friday had been wanted for more than 12 years on charges alleging he fatally shot a 17-year-old boy and wounded another man in 2008 in Gary's Midtown section.

Antonio "Paul" Yanders, 36, was charged in May 2008 with murder, attempted murder and battery in connection with a shooting about 10:30 p.m. April 21, 2008, in the 2500 block of Connecticut Street in Gary.

Andrew McQuay, 17, of Gary, was killed and another man was wounded when Yanders fired shots at a car involved in a crash and into a nearby crowd, Lake Criminal Court records allege.

Yanders had not yet appeared for an initial hearing.

According to court records, a witness told police he saw a white car traveling south on Connecticut Street "clowning" with its door open.

The witness heard a boom and saw the car stop at the sign at Connecticut and 26th Avenue, so he assumed the car hit something, records state.