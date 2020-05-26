UPDATE: Man wounded in shooting on Bishop Ford Freeway

One person was wounded in a shooting Tuesday on the Bishop Ford Freeway, Illinois State Police said.
The 41-year-old Calumet City man was shot about 3:10 a.m. on southbound Interstate 94 at 138th Street, according to a Tuesday state police news release.
The man was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
Investigators believe shots were fired by someone in another vehicle on southbound I-94 at 138th Street, the release states.
Southbound lanes of I-94 near 130th Street were closed about 4:35 a.m. for investigation. All lanes had reopened by about 7 a.m., according to the release.
Police ask anyone with additional details to call 847-294-4400. Callers may remain anonymous.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.