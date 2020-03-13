UPDATE: More NWI schools closing amid coronavirus outbreak

The Crown Point Community School Corporation and all seven Porter County schools are among the long, growing list of schools closing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The School City of East Chicago, The School City of Hobart, River Forest School Corporation, Porter Township School Corporation, Tri-Creek School Corporation, Duneland School Corporation, Crown Point Community School Corporation, Lake Central Community School Corporation and the School City of Hammond are also confirmed to be closing for the next few weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
School City of Hammond will be closed through April 6.
Porter Township School Corporation, Valparaiso Community Schools, Tri-Creek School Corporation, River Forest School Corporation, Duneland School Corporation, Hobart schools and Lake Central Community School Corporation will be closed until a return on April 13.
Student tests positive for coronavirus in close proximity to NWI; Catholic Mass celebrations canceled
It was not immediately known how long Crown Point Community School Corporation and School City of East Chicago would be closed.
Many schools were also canceling extra-curricular activities and sporting events.
In a letter to parents Friday, Lake Central Superintendent Larry Veracco said the decision was made to close for 4 weeks after monitoring of the situation.
"Contingency plans for providing distance learning opportunities are taking place and the first lessons will be posted for students on Wednesday, March 18. Our teachers will be using time on Monday and Tuesday to prepare to distribute student online activities," Veracco said.
Veracco said district leaders realize this decision "will cause challenges for many of our families."
"It has, however, become more important for us to take this step in an attempt to diminish the number of people of all ages who get infected," he wrote.
Teachers will encourage students to take home all materials Friday for the long break, Veracco said.
"We will be sending out additional information soon about how to access distance learning through Canvas as well as how to pick up a device if needed."
Hammond School Superintendent Scott Miller said the district will be closed for the next three weeks, with eLearning opportunities available outside of Spring Break week.
All extra-curricular activities, clubs, and practices are also canceled for the next three weeks, Miller wrote in a letter to parents Friday.
"I would like to encourage all parents to check in with their child daily on their eLearning progress. It is important that they are keeping up with their assignments as 2 weeks of work is too much to make up at the last minute. eLearning is no substitute for our amazing teachers, but it is the best option during this challenging time."
This story is developing. Check back later for updates.