UPDATE: More NWI schools closing amid coronavirus outbreak

"Contingency plans for providing distance learning opportunities are taking place and the first lessons will be posted for students on Wednesday, March 18. Our teachers will be using time on Monday and Tuesday to prepare to distribute student online activities," Veracco said.

Veracco said district leaders realize this decision "will cause challenges for many of our families."

"It has, however, become more important for us to take this step in an attempt to diminish the number of people of all ages who get infected," he wrote.

Teachers will encourage students to take home all materials Friday for the long break, Veracco said.

"We will be sending out additional information soon about how to access distance learning through Canvas as well as how to pick up a device if needed."

Hammond School Superintendent Scott Miller said the district will be closed for the next three weeks, with eLearning opportunities available outside of Spring Break week.

All extra-curricular activities, clubs, and practices are also canceled for the next three weeks, Miller wrote in a letter to parents Friday.