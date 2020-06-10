UPDATE: More than 15,000 in Region without power after morning storms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A thunderstorm that moved through the Region Wednesday morning has left more than 15,000 people without power.

NIPSCO reported on its website 15,674 outages as of 2 p.m. Cities most affected were Dyer, Gary and Munster.

"Due to a second round of strong storms that came through northern Indiana mid-morning and the sustained high winds still in effect, we are seeing widespread damage and an elevated level of power outages across the service area," NIPSCO said. "Trees and poles have been downed, and NIPSCO is responding to many customer notifications of wires down. All available crews continue to work as safely and quickly as possible to assess damage and restore service."

NIPSCO expects that due to the volume of repairs that need to be made, some residents should expect to be in the dark through Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for part of Lake County that expired at 9:30 a.m.

Storms could case 60 mph wind gusts that could damage roofs, siding and trees, the weather service said.

There also is a low tornado threat through midday across portions of Northwest Indiana, forecasters said.