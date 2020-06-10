UPDATE: More than 16,000 in Region without power after morning storms

Bender said the church would wait for NIPSCO to take care of the power lines before beginning to clean up and repair the house.

With Gov. Eric Holcomb announcing playgrounds can open back up, Bender said the church would prioritize cleaning the playground, where a tree limb had fallen on the swing set.

"We want to get those things cleared off so we can be a resource for our community once more," Bender said.

The NWS had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for part of Lake County that expired at 9:30 a.m. Meteorologists said storms could cause 60 mph wind gusts that could damage roofs, siding and trees. There was also a low tornado threat through midday across portions of Northwest Indiana, however, there was now tornado activity, forecasters said.

There is still a slight threat of thunderstorms between 6 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, said Meteorologist Lee Carlow of the National Weather Service. He said if there is a storm, it will likely not be severe and bring light rain showers.

Wind gusts in the afternoon to evening reached 40 mph, however the winds should die down overnight.