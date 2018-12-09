MUNSTER — A 26-year-old woman, her boyfriend and her 6-year-old son are safe after the car they were driving in caught fire Sunday evening.
Essence Siverand, 26, of Hammond's Hessville neighborhood said her boyfriend was driving along the Borman Expressway when their car began smoking.
She pulled into the Marathon gas station, 7890 Calumet Ave., in Munster to ask for help.
When she came back out the car was engulfed in flames.
Siverand and her son, along with Siverand's boyfriend recently moved to the Region from Chicago.
"These are tears of joy," Siverand said from the scene Sunday night. She said she was glad her son was safe.