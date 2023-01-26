UPDATE: Multiple schools went on lockdown Thursday morning; threat deemed 'non-credible'

Multiple schools in Northwest Indiana received threats this morning from an unknown caller and went into lockdown, or lockout, status, police said.

Authorities announced publicly that Valparaiso, Portage and Hobart high schools received threatening calls and implemented security measures, and Wheeler High School in Porter County also implemented a lockout. Once lifted, Portage High School dismissed its students for the day. Wheeler cancelled after-school activities.

The Valparaiso Police Department said the threats were received between 9:25 and 10 a.m.

The Portage Police Department said in a social media post shortly before 10 a.m. that Portage High School had "received an anonymous phone call in which a person threatened violence later in the day," prompting its lockdown.

"It was determined to be a non-credible threat," the Valparaiso Police Department said in a social media post at about 10:40 a.m. "Schools went on lockouts out of precaution."

Hobart police said the caller didn't specify a school in the threat the school city received, "but erring on the side of caution, Superintendent (Peggy) Buffington ordered the schools to be locked down."

Thursday afternoon, Buffington, in a message to the school community, wrote that "our staff and students were amazing at following protocol as we secured our buildings" until it was determined there was no active threat.

"From administrative assistants to administrators to (school resource officers) to the (Hobart Police Department) to other school districts and to their authorities, everyone was collaborating to keep everyone safe," Buffington wrote.

The Valparaiso, Portage and Porter County Sheriff's departments said jointly that "many police agencies, including ours, began working together and investigating the credibility of the threat and origin. ... All agencies will be working toward filing charges on the person responsible and holding them accountable for their actions."