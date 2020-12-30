UPDATE: Murder suspect escapee caught; county to seek reimbursement for manhunt

The REDI agent initially told authorities Taylor asked him to roll down a window so he could “spit,” and then escaped once the window was rolled down; however, surveillance footage obtained by the Lake County Sheriff's Department shows Taylor opening the door to the vehicle and running off.

Martinez, who previously said he was "highly disturbed" by the failure to follow protocols in the video, said it is apparent there were no shackles on the man and at about 11 seconds into the footage, the man appears to be struggling with his leg brace.

The company, REDI Transports, said it was opening its own internal investigation into what happened after Martinez and Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter heavily criticized the company and the company's driver for failing to adhere to proper protocols.

"REDI Transports continues to cooperate fully with those investigating the prisoner escape ... in Gary, Indiana. We are also conducting our own internal investigation into what happened and are determining what procedural or process changes may be needed to ensure this does not happen again," President Crystal Cook said in a written statement earlier this month.

Carter said his office is reviewing the possibility of charging Taylor with escape, a felony, on top of the other charges.