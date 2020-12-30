UPDATE: Murder suspect escapee caught; county to seek reimbursement for manhunt

EAST CHICAGO — The murder suspect who escaped a private security firm's transport van two weeks ago as the driver waited in a McDonald's drive-thru was taken into custody this morning, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.
Members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Tactical Unit arrested Leon Taylor in the 4900 block of Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago after a brief foot chase, Martinez said.
Officers were in East Chicago on Wednesday morning searching for Taylor, 22, and took him into custody about 8:40 a.m.
"Our officers worked around the clock over the Christmas holiday and investigated every possible lead to bring this fugitive back into custody," Martinez said in a statement.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department first informed citizens of Taylor's escape Dec. 14, after the suspect fled from a Green Bay, Wisconsin-based REDI Transports agent, responsible for driving the Hammond man from O’Hare International Airport to the Lake County Jail.
Taylor escaped from the private security transport vehicle despite being locked into a belly chain with handcuffs and a leg brace while being extradited to Lake County from Texas.
A surveillance video released this month shows Taylor, dressed in a gray zip-up jacket and dark pants, sprinting east across Grant Street just south of 35th Avenue, as the REDI Transports agent neared the McDonald's drive-thru window.
Taylor, of Hammond, was arrested on Dec. 2 in Texas and is wanted in connection with a murder in East Chicago. Taylor is also a suspect in five Northwest Indiana armed robberies, The Times reported last week.
“Our officers were able to utilize a wide range of resources, including surveillance technology in the search for Taylor,” Martinez said. “Our success was a direct result of a cooperative effort including: the U.S. Marshal's Service, Indiana State Police, Chicago Police Department, Hammond Police Department, East Chicago Police Department and Gary Police Department. I commend all of these agencies for a job well done.”
Exhausted resources
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said he is still working closely with law enforcement agencies to demand, through a lawsuit if necessary, that the private security firm reimburse local law enforcement for all costs associated with hunting down Taylor.
Carter said Wednesday he's been in conversations Matt Fech, attorney for the Lake County Board of Commissioners, and Trent McCain, corporation counsel for the city of Gary, about options in seeking reimbursement from the security firm.
McCain and Fech said they support Carter's pursuit for reimbursement, even if that means a lawsuit alleging negligence, and McCain said the city may join in an eventual lawsuit.
Fech said the commissioners, at their Jan. 20 meeting, may make a formal request for reimbursement already paid to the company for transport or any costs associated with Taylor's capture.
"The transport company, in my opinion, was negligent, and the driver was not conscientious about the individual in his custody. ... Things do happen, and people can follow every aspect of protocols and someone can still escape, but clearly, protocol was not followed here. The company put all of Lake County's safety in jeopardy," Carter said.
The transport company did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.
McCain, Fech and Carter commended those with the Gary Police Department — who helped early on in the search — and the Lake County Sheriff's Department for Taylor's eventual capture.
"We tip our hats to (Martinez) and his department," McCain said.
The escape
Surveillance footage released two days after the incident contradicted statements made by the agent about how Taylor managed to escape.
The agent pulled into a McDonald's drive-thru near 35th Avenue and Grant Street in Gary to ensure the prisoner was fed before heading to the Lake County Jail, police said.
The REDI agent initially told authorities Taylor asked him to roll down a window so he could “spit,” and then escaped once the window was rolled down; however, surveillance footage obtained by the Lake County Sheriff's Department shows Taylor opening the door to the vehicle and running off.
Martinez, who previously said he was "highly disturbed" by the failure to follow protocols in the video, said it is apparent there were no shackles on the man and at about 11 seconds into the footage, the man appears to be struggling with his leg brace.
The company, REDI Transports, said it was opening its own internal investigation into what happened after Martinez and Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter heavily criticized the company and the company's driver for failing to adhere to proper protocols.
"REDI Transports continues to cooperate fully with those investigating the prisoner escape ... in Gary, Indiana. We are also conducting our own internal investigation into what happened and are determining what procedural or process changes may be needed to ensure this does not happen again," President Crystal Cook said in a written statement earlier this month.
Carter said his office is reviewing the possibility of charging Taylor with escape, a felony, on top of the other charges.