UPDATE: National Weather Service confirms tornado touchdown in Region

It was determined a tornado did indeed rake a path of damage in Northwest Indiana following an investigation by the National Weather Service Wednesday afternoon.
A team of meteorologists surveyed damage between Hobart and South Haven caused by Sunday night's storm, concluding that an EF-0 tornado touched down in part of Porter County, said meteorologist Lee Carlaw of the NWS Romeoville office.
The tornado was said to have touched down between 12:11 a.m. and 12:16 a.m. Monday near North Ind. 149 heading east and dissipating before reaching Ind. 49, Carlaw said. There was about a 3.3 mile-long track of the tornado's path.
Wind damage was recorded as far west as New Chicago in Lake County. The high winds progressed east to the South Haven area and then to the Robbinhurst Golf Club and Driving Range in Valparaiso, south of Interstate 80, near where the tornado touched down.
There was sporadic wind damage that continued east but investigators found no evidence of a tornado past Ind. 49.
Carlaw said the damage was primarily to vegetation, such as tree branches. He said in some cases, the damage from straight line winds can be stronger and more harmful than winds from a tornado.
No injuries were reported as a result of the tornado or storm.
However, there was a massive amount of power outages. As of Tuesday afternoon, NIPSCO reported 99% of the outages had been restored, but 400 customers remained without power.
Power was said to have been restored to the majority of households in Chesterton, LaPorte and Valparaiso by 6 p.m. Tuesday. Hobart was expected to have restored by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
Residents in Gary and Portage should have their outages repaired by noon Wednesday, according to NIPSCO.
"It can be frustrating to see power restored in other parts of your town or city or even across the street from your home," NIPSCO said in a news release Tuesday. "You may be on a different circuit than your neighbor. An outage affecting your home may call for a repair needed down the street or in another part of your neighborhood. Rest assured, even if you don’t see our trucks, our crews are focused on finding and fixing your outage as quickly and safely as possible."
While the NWS received no reported sightings of a funnel cloud touching down in Lake or Porter counties, a tornado's funnel cloud is not always visible, meteorologist Rafal Ogurek said.
Radar suggested there was a strong rotation of close inbound and outbound winds with high velocity in Northwest Indiana on Sunday night, Ogurek said.
On Tuesday the National Weather Service's Chicago office, which is based in Romeoville, sent a team to assess whether a tornado caused the damage in Hobart, Portage and South Haven in Northwest Indiana or if it was just strong winds.
"They will survey whether it was straight-line wind damage or if it is more chaotic in its orientation, which is a tornadic signature," he said. "They will see if everything was knocked down in the same direction or if the damage suggests a funnel cloud close to the ground."
The National Weather Service wants to know for sure whether it was a tornado or just wind damage to help with climatological studies and its own future forecasting.
"For internal verification, it's important to know whether certain storms produced a tornado or not," he said. "That helps us warn the public when to expect a tornado from a storm and when not to."
The last recorded tornadoes in Northwest Indiana include an EF-0 in 2020 in Kouts and an EF-2 in 2009 just east of Burns Harbor, Carlaw said.
What's preliminarily believed to be an EF-3 tornado caused significant storm damage in the Chicago suburbs of Naperville, Woodridge, Darien, Burr Ridge and Willow Springs between 11 and 11:30 p.m. Sunday. It was the first significant tornado to cause damage in the Chicago area since February 2017.
The tornado, the exact strength of which is still pending verification, damaged utility poles, trees and more than 130 homes in suburban Chicagoland.
An EF-0 tornado that caused tree damage also touched down in Plainfield and lifted in Romeoville, according to the National Weather Service. It peaked at 85 mph, traveling 3.2 miles before dissipating.