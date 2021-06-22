UPDATE: National Weather Service confirms tornado touchdown in Region

However, there was a massive amount of power outages. As of Tuesday afternoon, NIPSCO reported 99% of the outages had been restored, but 400 customers remained without power.

Power was said to have been restored to the majority of households in Chesterton, LaPorte and Valparaiso by 6 p.m. Tuesday. Hobart was expected to have restored by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents in Gary and Portage should have their outages repaired by noon Wednesday, according to NIPSCO.

"It can be frustrating to see power restored in other parts of your town or city or even across the street from your home," NIPSCO said in a news release Tuesday. "You may be on a different circuit than your neighbor. An outage affecting your home may call for a repair needed down the street or in another part of your neighborhood. Rest assured, even if you don’t see our trucks, our crews are focused on finding and fixing your outage as quickly and safely as possible."

While the NWS received no reported sightings of a funnel cloud touching down in Lake or Porter counties, a tornado's funnel cloud is not always visible, meteorologist Rafal Ogurek said.

Radar suggested there was a strong rotation of close inbound and outbound winds with high velocity in Northwest Indiana on Sunday night, Ogurek said.