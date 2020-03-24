UPDATE: 6 new coronavirus cases reported in Lake County; 365 statewide

Six new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Lake County, bringing the county's total to 17, according to figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

Porter County also confirmed its first two cases on Tuesday, and LaPorte remains steady this week — with two total cases, according to local and state health officials.

The Region is now up to 20 affected by the virus in Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Neighboring Elkhart has 15 confirmed cases. Six were also reported in St. Joseph County.

The Porter County Health Department announces Tuesday it has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, and that they anticipate more local positive cases will arise in the coming days.

In the first case, a family of three living within close quarters has one positive test result and potentially two additional positive cases pending, according to Porter County Health Department Administrator Letty Zepeda.

"One of the family members is in a health facility being treated for symptoms and the other two family members are at home self-isolating," she said.