UPDATE: 6 new coronavirus cases reported in Lake County; 365 statewide

Six new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Lake County, bringing the county's total to 17, according to figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health.
Porter County also confirmed its first two cases on Tuesday, and LaPorte remains steady this week — with two total cases, according to local and state health officials.
The Region is now up to 20 affected by the virus in Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Neighboring Elkhart has 15 confirmed cases. Six were also reported in St. Joseph County.
The Porter County Health Department announces Tuesday it has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, and that they anticipate more local positive cases will arise in the coming days.
In the first case, a family of three living within close quarters has one positive test result and potentially two additional positive cases pending, according to Porter County Health Department Administrator Letty Zepeda.
"One of the family members is in a health facility being treated for symptoms and the other two family members are at home self-isolating," she said.
Health officials said Porter County's second case is unrelated to the first.
"The individual is self-isolating at home in good condition and is being monitored twice a day by staff at the Porter County Health Department to closely monitor their condition for any deterioration," according to a statement from Zepeda.
The Porter County Health Department is working closely with state officials to ensure that contacts of this individual are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are being followed, the department said.
In both cases, the county health department is closely monitoring the patients at home for deterioration in health and working to identify contacts.
No further details of either case are available due to privacy laws.
State testing data
Indiana health officials announced 365 positive identifications in total — or 106 more cases than previously reported Monday.
Twelve people in Indiana have died from the virus, up from seven fatalities reported on Monday.
As of Tuesday, six people have died in Marion County; three in Johnson County; and one each in Allen, Delaware and Scott counties.
Testing figures are up considerably statewide, with 2,931 individuals tested as of Tuesday morning, up from 1,960 the day before.
Health care workers; people exhibiting symptoms such as high fever, cough and difficulty breathing; and at-risk age groups with health conditions and symptoms are among those being prioritized for testing.
Marion County is the most impacted with 161 positive identifications. Lake County ranks the fifth-highest behind Hamilton, Johnson and Hendricks counties. The latter three counties have 25 and 18, and 13 identifications.
Counties with active cases include Adams, Allen, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Clark, Dearborn, Decatur, Delaware, Dubois, Elkhart, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Gibson, Grant, Hamilton, Hancock, Harrison, Hendricks, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Lake, LaPorte, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Miami, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Noble, Ohio, Owen, Porter, Putnam, Ripley, Scott, Shelby, St. Joseph, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vanderburgh, Vigo, Warrick, Washington, Wayne and Wells counties.
All testing has been conducted by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Illinois
Virus Outbreak Illinois Daily Life
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Service 4
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Illinois
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Sports Virus Outbreak Australia
Virus Outbreak Funerals
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Testing Michigan
Drive-up church service
Service 2
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Virus Outbreak Illinois Daily Life
Virus Outbreak Quarantine Shaming
Virus Outbreak Quarantine Shaming
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Hobart Fire Dept coronavirus
APTOPIX Viruc Outbreak Elections Florida
Election 2020 Illinois Primary
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak-US
Virus Outbreak Hawaii
Photo1
Coronavirus Testing
Gymnastics state finals
Medical tent sits outside Community Hospital
Medical tent sits outside Community Hospital
Virus Outbreak NBA Basketball
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Big 12 College Basketball
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak ACC Basketball
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Photo4
Photo3
Photo3
Photo2
Photo1
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Virus Outbreak US
Virus Outbreak US
APTOPIX Nigeria Virus Outbreak
Britain Virus Outbreak
APTOPIX Italy Virus Outbreak
Virus Outbreak US
Virus Outbreak US
Virus Outbreak US
Virus Outbreak Iraq
Italy China Outbreak Europe
Virus Outbreak Mideast Palestinians
France Virus Outbreak
Virus Outbreak Taiwan
India Virus Outbreak
Virus Outbreak South Korea
Virus Outbreak Indonesia
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.