UPDATE: No injuries reported in Portage fire, officials say

PORTAGE — No one was injured in a Wednesday afternoon fire that broke out on the third floor of an apartment complex.

Around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Portage Fire Department responded to Portage Park Apartment Homes in the 3500 block of Ash Street.

Fire Chief Randy Wilkening said a garbage can that caught fire in a bedroom of a third-floor apartment appeared to cause the blaze, which was put out by a sprinkler system.

The fire left three apartments uninhabitable due to water damage, Wilkening said.

The department was on scene for about an hour while crews helped residents retrieve belongings from their apartments, he said.

While crews responded, Ash Street south of U.S. 6 was closed to northbound and southbound traffic. The road has since reopened.

The Portage Police Department also responded to the scene.

