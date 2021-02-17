 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: No injuries reported in Portage fire, officials say
breaking urgent

UPDATE: No injuries reported in Portage fire, officials say

{{featured_button_text}}
Portage road closed while crews respond to fire, police say

The Portage Fire Department responds to a fire near Ash Street and U.S. 6 on Wednesday. 

 Provided

PORTAGE — No one was injured in a Wednesday afternoon fire that broke out on the third floor of an apartment complex.

Around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Portage Fire Department responded to Portage Park Apartment Homes in the 3500 block of Ash Street.

Fire Chief Randy Wilkening said a garbage can that caught fire in a bedroom of a third-floor apartment appeared to cause the blaze, which was put out by a sprinkler system. 

The fire left three apartments uninhabitable due to water damage, Wilkening said. 

The department was on scene for about an hour while crews helped residents retrieve belongings from their apartments, he said. 

While crews responded, Ash Street south of U.S. 6 was closed to northbound and southbound traffic. The road has since reopened. 

The Portage Police Department also responded to the scene.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Feds seize millions of fake N95 masks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts