UPDATE: Noose, pornographic drawings found at fire station office, Hammond mayor says

"I have an absolute zero-tolerance policy for racial discrimination and intimidation of any kind," he said.

McDermott said he's already hearing excuses and firefighters suggesting the noose and pornographic images were part of "some sort of joke" unrelated to race.

He said he isn't buying it.

He said he believes Fire Chief Jeff Smith should also be held accountable, further suggesting that "stuff like this" occurs far too frequently in the department.

McDermott, first elected as mayor in 2004, said the firefighter subject to disciplinary action has been on the department for longer than he's been mayor.

"We've had some racial issues out of this exact same (Fire Station No. 2), so I'm putting everybody on notice. I'm not happy with leadership, this is been festering for far too long."

Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said the police department is conducting an internal investigation into the incident at the mayor's request.

When asked if this was a criminal investigation, Kellogg said it's too early to tell.

"Because this is an internal investigation, no additional information is available at this time," Kellogg said.