UPDATE: NWI police union president under fire for pushing Antifa conspiracy, later issues apology
HAMMOND — The Hammond police union's president is under fire for posting a conspiracy theory to Facebook claiming the rioters who tried to seize the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday were far left-wing anti-fascists disguised as Trump supporters. 

“Good job, Antifa! America almost believed the costumes," wrote Michael Elkmann, president of the Hammond Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #51.

Elkmann did not respond to requests for comment, but posted a public apology on his Facebook just before noon Thursday.

Lt. Steven Kellogg, spokesman for the Hammond Police Department, said city leaders were in a meeting Thursday morning to discuss Elkmann's post and confirmed that the matter was under review. 

The department has had a policy on social media use since 2013, he said.

He said the department would have a response for the public once the meeting concludes.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott told The Times he is reviewing the matter with the police union, Elkmann and the chief. 

"Obviously, citizens have first amendment rights, but when you're a police officer, there's rules you have to follow as well," McDermott said.

"The first thing officers say when they raise their right hand, under oath, is swear to uphold constitution of the United States. And what Mike's doing in that post is not upholding it. It's undermining it actually," McDermott said. "He's actually floating baseless conspiracy theories that further separates us, which is the the last type of behavior I'd expect out of a Hammond police officer. He should be trying to calm the situation and pull us together. It's completely inappropriate behavior."

In a social media post, McDermott criticized Elkmann for the conspiracy post:

"While our Nation’s Capitol is under attack, this is the post made by Hammond PD’s sitting FOP President? Police officers are sworn to uphold the Constitution of United States. Throwing around baseless conspiracy theories, excusing a terrorist act on our Nation’s Capital, isn’t even close to abiding by that oath! It’s dumb and unpatriotic in fact," McDermott wrote. 

McDermott told The Times he was "personally offended" by the comments as a U.S. Navy veteran. 

Apology post

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Elkmann took to Facebook to apologize for his post.
 
"(The post) failed to clearly express my contempt for those who take part in intimidation and physical violence against others. My sarcastic comment was based on early unsubstantiated claims that certain groups were masquerading as members of others to which they didn’t belong. It was in poor taste and done in jest at a time when everyone is concerned with the state of our nation," Elkmann wrote. 
 
He continued, saying he "wholeheartedly condemns" any individuals or groups that cause violence and harm people or property.
 
"The treasonous violence which unfolded in the name of political discontent is an embarrassment to our nation. I pray for all those in harms (sic) way at the Capitol. I hope the people of this great nation can quickly begin work to together to achieve open dialogue, cooperation, and healing. I also continue to pray for all brothers and sisters dealing with the violence," Elkmann said. 
North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

