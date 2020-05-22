You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Officials ID construction worker killed in crash on I-94
UPDATE: Officials ID construction worker killed in crash on I-94

BURNS HARBOR — A 38-year-old highway worker was struck and killed by a semi early Friday on eastbound Interstate 94 near the U.S. 20 exit, police said.

Ryan Greer, of Knox, was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash about 2:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Porter County coroner's office.

Coroner's investigators were called to a crash involving a semitrailer and a pedestrian highway worker, a news release said.

One lane on the eastbound side reopened about 8:30 a.m. as investigation and cleanup continued, Indiana State Police said. 

Photos released by Indiana State Police showed what appeared to be a pickup truck and trailer carrying construction cones was hit and pushed off the road. A nearby semitrailer appeared to have sustained crash and fire damage.

The Indiana Department of Transportation's TrafficWise website said emergency crews were responding to a vehicle fire.

Indiana State Police said more information about the crash would be released later Friday morning.

The Porter Police Department, Chesterton Police Department, Porter County hazmat and the Porter Fire Department assisted in the investigation, the coroner's release said.

