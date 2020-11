UPDATE: One dead in crash that shut down southbound lanes of I-65 in Jasper County

REMINGTON — All southbound lanes on Interstate 65 in Remington have been shut down after a crash that killed one person.

At 5:50 p.m. police responded to a wreck in the southbound lanes of I-65 at the 207-mile marker, said Cpl. Kimberly Zelnis.

So far, police have confirmed one person has been declared dead at the scene. Other injuries were reported among those involved, however, at this time it is unknown how many people were hurt.

All southbound lanes have been closed near the crash and drivers are being diverted to nearest exit at the 215-mile marker. People should avoid the area or expect lengthy delays.

As of 7:45 p.m., the area was still shut down.

Zelnis said there is some moderate fog that has settled on Northwest Indiana Wednesday evening and drivers should use caution.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.