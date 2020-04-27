UPDATE: One more COVID-19 death in Lake County; state reports nearly 1,000 new cases

To the east, St. Joseph County has 586 positive cases, up from 575. Fifteen people have died in the county with one more death reported Monday.

Marion County remains the most-impacted with 4,926 cases, up from 4,794 cases. The county has had 267 deaths. Lake County ranks second behind it with its statistics.

Indiana has 957 new cases reported for a total of 15,961. There have been 844 deaths across the state, 13 of which are newly reported. There have been 84,476 Hoosiers tested, up from 81,708 reported the day before.

The state health department has added a total of 88 probable COVID-19 deaths to its website. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record, according to ISDH. Porter County has logged one of those deaths.

Data released Monday morning by the state was up to date as of midnight Sunday. All data was provisional and subject to change as additional data is reported by county and local health officials, the state said. Totals included only those cases reported to the state.