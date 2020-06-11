UPDATE: Over 3,000 in Region without power in wake of storms

Thousands of NIPSCO customers still without power early Thursday after strong winds and storms moved through Northwest Indiana.
Crews were working on restoring power for customers across the Region into Wednesday night, according to a statement from the electric company.
"Sustained winds moving west to east across northern Indiana over the past two days have caused widespread damage and power outages. High winds have caused fallen trees and downed poles and power lines all across our service area," NIPSCO said.
Several Region communities saw customers affected in the hundreds, including East Chicago, Hammond, Highland, Gary, and Munster.
About 3,700 customers were without power as of 8:45 a.m. Thursday, down from 11,000 the night before. About 33,000 had service restored since the storms began, NIPSCO said.
Roughly 370 outages needed to be repaired early Thursday.
An outage map updated every 10 minutes shows service was disrupted as far east as Steuben County.
NIPSCO estimated many communities would have power restored by late Thursday but added some could be without service into Friday.
"The sustained winds throughout the day yesterday proved to be a challenge and caused some customers to experience a second outage after an earlier restoration.
"NIPSCO crews continue to work around the clock to assess damages and make the necessary repairs as safely and quickly as possible," the company said.
For the latest NIPSCO outage updates, visit www.nipsco.com/outages/power-outages.
Charles Clyde Long
Dimitri Zhanovich Kondratenko
Kevin Richard Christian Jr.
Christopher Lawrence Rochefort
Matthew Michael Cartwright
Aaron William Echols
Chaunte N. McChristian
Jerrell Taquan Harris
Jessica Romero
Joshua Ptak
Shawntenie Renee McSwain
Quintin Joseph Dombrowski
Anthony Cornell Brown
Eric Ramon Douglas
Jonathan Phillip Lackey
Melondie Monique Brown
Ryan Micheal Caldwell-Frye
Sherman James Caldwell
Tyler Lee Smith
Elizabeth B Zelaya
Adam R. Tigue
Thomas Kevin Lawrence
Allen Wayne Funk
Charles James Neary
Carmelo Virjilio Morales
Abigail Jo Lutz
Brandon Alan Klopp
Darnell Lamar Jones
James Jubari Jennings
Regina Alice Jackson
Derrick Ivy
Arturo Chavez
Brian Alan Carlin
Nikolas Robert Beushausen
Dameon DePaul Bell Jr.
Wesley Allen Barnett
Eliazar Zapapa Chavarria
Eric Salvador Barcenas
Jason L Rhodes
Mohammad Najeb Arifee
Shakita Renee Cameron
Brian Michael Maddaleni
Jennette Hardesty
Jonathan James Jimenez
Juan Gutierrez
Marshaun McCree
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.