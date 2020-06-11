UPDATE: Over 3,000 in Region without power in wake of storms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thousands of NIPSCO customers still without power early Thursday after strong winds and storms moved through Northwest Indiana.

Crews were working on restoring power for customers across the Region into Wednesday night, according to a statement from the electric company.

"Sustained winds moving west to east across northern Indiana over the past two days have caused widespread damage and power outages. High winds have caused fallen trees and downed poles and power lines all across our service area," NIPSCO said.

Several Region communities saw customers affected in the hundreds, including East Chicago, Hammond, Highland, Gary, and Munster.

About 3,700 customers were without power as of 8:45 a.m. Thursday, down from 11,000 the night before. About 33,000 had service restored since the storms began, NIPSCO said.

Roughly 370 outages needed to be repaired early Thursday.

An outage map updated every 10 minutes shows service was disrupted as far east as Steuben County.

NIPSCO estimated many communities would have power restored by late Thursday but added some could be without service into Friday.