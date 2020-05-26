UPDATE: Police investigate shooting on Bishop Ford; lanes reopened near 130th Street

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One person was wounded in a shooting Tuesday on the Bishop Ford Freeway, Illinois State Police said.

The person was shot in the leg about 3:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes, north of 130th Street. The person was treated at the scene, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

In an unrelated incident, a single-vehicle crash forced the closure of all lanes of the Steel Bridge near 130th Street on Interstate 94.

Emergency crews rerouted traffic onto 130th Street during investigation and cleanup. The road had reopened by 7:15 a.m.

