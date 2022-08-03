UPDATE: Power outages affecting nearly 21,200 residents across Region

NIPSCO is working to restore power to nearly 21,200 residents across Northwest Indiana experiencing power outages as of 3:30 p.m.

NIPSCO said an estimate on when power will be restored cannot be determined at this time but the company is tracking developing weather patterns and has crews prepared to respond to the anticipated weather.

People are recommended to stay away from fallen power lines and report outages, according to NIPSCO's website.

According to the NIPSCO's power outage map 587 Beverly Shores residents with the 46301 postal code are without power. There are 786 Chesterton customers experiencing outages.

Gary has 1,741 residents without power across all postal codes.

There are 3,409 Hobart residents in the 46342 postal code without power. Outages are also occurring in Merrillville, affecting over 3,540 residents, and Michigan City, affecting 1,614 residents.

As of 4 p.m., Portage has 2,142 outages. The Valparaiso postal code, 46385, has 3,116 outages and the 46383 postal code has 954 customers without power.

Over 1,733 LaPorte residents are also experiencing outages.

NIPSCO will continue to update the power outage map online. If you are experiencing a power outage, NIPSCO asks that residents text "out" to 444111 or visit nipsco.com/outages.

