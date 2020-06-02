UPDATE: Protest that closed roads to the Borman Expressway ends up being a dozen on street corner

Protester Aaron Jackson said such killings have happened too many times and police always get away with it, with little more than a slap on the wrist or the loss of their job.

"Up until this point, no one has listened to our cries," he said. "We're not going to stop until there's justice. There's no reason the people we're supposed to go to for help are killing us."

Victor Mendez said people are fed up with innocent civilians being harassed, discriminated against and killed by police.

"If you can look me in the eyes and tell me what happened to George Floyd was not wrong, you are part of the problem," he said. "There is no neutral side. You pick a side and stick with that side until you win. And my side is, no justice, no peace."

Counter-protester Gilberto Arelano said he was concerned about the possibility of looting like that which took place in Calumet City and Lansing Sunday He said he believed the officers involved in Floyd's killing should be held accountable but that there was no reason to protest here.