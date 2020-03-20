UPDATE: 3rd Hoosier dies of coronavirus; local doctor says trajectory unknown

COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, is highly contagious, he said. It’s also 10x as deadly as the seasonal flu.

Based on what happened in China and South Korea, Messana said the U.S. is likely in the second week of an outbreak, and the country must do everything it can to flatten the curve so as not to overwhelm the U.S. health care system

“But because of what we’re doing, I think in another six weeks or so, we’ll be seeing the backside of this curve. That’s why I think you keep seeing these closures extended (through April and May). It’s just a reality,” he said.

The new cases reported Friday by ISDH involve one resident in Allen, one in Boone, one in Floyd, one in Grant, one in Hamilton, one in Johnson, two in Lake, six in Marion, one in Shelby, three in St. Joseph, one in Tippecanoe, one in Vanderburgh, and one in Vigo counties.

In all, 27 counties have reported positive COVID-19 cases: Adams, Allen, Bartholomew, Boone, Clark, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grant, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Jennings, Johnson, Lake, LaPorte, Madison, Marion, Noble, Owen, Shelby, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe, Vanderburgh, Vigo, Wayne and Wells counties.

Lake and St. Joseph counties each has six positive cases. LaPorte has one case.