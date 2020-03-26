UPDATE: Region now has 42 COVID-19 cases; 645 reported in Indiana

Lake County is now reporting 31 total positive coronavirus cases and Porter County has nine cases as Indiana health officials note an uptick in testing statewide.

The Lake County figure is up from 19 on Wednesday and Porter County's has tripled from three.

Two COVID-19 cases in LaPorte have been reported to the Indiana State Department of Health.

"Some of the reported positives are receiving treatment in a health care facility and the remainder are self-isolating at home," the Porter County Health Department said of its cases. "The individuals that are self-isolating at home are being contacted twice a day by staff."

The Porter County Health Department is investigating each case, tracking down contacts.

Four of the Porter County cases have yet to be reported by the state.

Neighboring St. Joseph County has 21 confirmed cases, up from 19 on Wednesday.

Seven cases have been reported in Elkhart County, and three positive cases have been reported in Jasper County.

Indiana health officials announced 645 cases in total — up from 477 the day before.