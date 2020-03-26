UPDATE: Region now has 42 COVID-19 cases; 645 reported in Indiana

Lake County is now reporting 31 total positive coronavirus cases and Porter County has nine cases as Indiana health officials note an uptick in testing statewide.
The Lake County figure is up from 19 on Wednesday and Porter County's has tripled from three.
Two COVID-19 cases in LaPorte have been reported to the Indiana State Department of Health.
"Some of the reported positives are receiving treatment in a health care facility and the remainder are self-isolating at home," the Porter County Health Department said of its cases. "The individuals that are self-isolating at home are being contacted twice a day by staff."
The Porter County Health Department is investigating each case, tracking down contacts.
Four of the Porter County cases have yet to be reported by the state.
Neighboring St. Joseph County has 21 confirmed cases, up from 19 on Wednesday.
Seven cases have been reported in Elkhart County, and three positive cases have been reported in Jasper County.
Indiana health officials announced 645 cases in total — up from 477 the day before.
More than 4,650 tests have been administered statewide as of Thursday, up from 3,356 tests the day before and 2,931 on Tuesday.
All but 32 counties in Indiana have active cases, records show.
Health care workers; people exhibiting symptoms such as high fever, cough and difficulty breathing; and at-risk age groups with health conditions and symptoms are among those being prioritized for testing.
Statewide, 17 people in Indiana have died from the virus, up from 14 fatalities reported earlier in the week.
As of Thursday, six people have died in Marion County; three in Johnson County; and one each in Allen, Delaware, Franklin, Hancock, Howard, Jasper, Putnam, and Scott counties.
Marion County is the most impacted with 293 positive cases, up from 262 cases on Wednesday. Lake County is now ranked fourth-highest behind Hamilton, Johnson and Hendricks counties. The latter three counties have 40, 36 and 21 identifications.
A hospital spokesman on Wednesday confirmed Franciscan Health in Crown Point has four in-patient COVID-19 cases. The first case was reported last week, the spokesman said, and all of the cases have been reported to the Indiana State Department of Health.
State encourages local schools to offer child care support in closed buildings amid COVID-19 shutdown
Two positive coronavirus cases were reported at Franciscan Health Hammond on Tuesday, Blaszkiewicz said. In addition, Franciscan Health Munster and Franciscan Health Dyer each had one positive coronavirus case reported Tuesday afternoon, he said Tuesday.
All testing has been conducted by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
