UPDATE: Region residents lose power in widespread storm; flood advisory issued

Northwest Indiana residents were hit by power outages as a strong storm swept through from the west Tuesday night.
A hazardous weather outlook was issued Tuesday evening for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper and Cook counties for storms that are predicted to last overnight, according to the National Weather Service.
Strong wind gusts of up to 50 mph and potential flooding were among the conditions expected. During the storm, individuals are cautioned to seek shelter indoors and to be wary of localized flooding in poor drainage areas and waterways.
A flood advisory was set to end at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. As of 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, there was a report of one to two inches of rainfall recorded, with up to an additional inch expected.
A total of 2,318 NIPSCO customers were without power as of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, with the majority of outages in Gary, Hobart, Lake Station, Whiting, Michigan City and Portage. While some residents were set to have power restored by late Tuesday or early Wednesday, some of the restoration times were still being determined, according to the NIPSCO outage map.
In addition, the NWS issued a heat advisory for Lake, Porter, LaPorte and several surrounding counties starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The heat index in the Region — the measure of how hot it feels outside — was expected to climb to 105 degrees, with high temperatures mixing with high humidity to create potentially dangerous conditions. The advisory remained in effect until 8 p.m.
However, hot weather is expected to continue with an elevated excessive heat risk predicted for Wednesday and Thursday.
During a heat advisory, residents are reminded to stay hydrated, remain in air-conditioned rooms as much as possible, stay out of the sun if they do have to venture outdoors, and check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors. Children and pets should not be left unattended in a vehicle for any length of time during a heat advisory.
Anyone who does plan to spend time outside is recommended to do so during the early morning or evening hours, if possible, and to wear lightweight and loose-fitting closing. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends outdoor workers schedule frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned spaces.
Tree downed on a car in Hammond
Tree down in Griffith
Tree down on Hohman Avenue
Tree down on Hohman Avenue
Peach Tree Central on Central Avenue
Car struck by electric wires in Hammond
Power restored for many in Region, but outages still in the thousands
Significantly more NIPSCO customers in Northwest Indiana had their power restored, yet thousands in the area were still without service, as of Thursday evening.
The outages were caused by a storm that brought heavy winds through the Region and other parts of the Midwest Monday evening. Some wind gusts reached up to 80 mph and downed trees, poles and power lines throughout the area.
More than 5,300 were without power in Northwest Indiana, including in Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Jasper counties, as of 6 p.m. Thursday, NIPSCO's website showed.
Communities with the most reported outages included Gary with 2,477; Hammond with 1,185; Portage with 319; Valparaiso with 189; Dyer with 267; and Munster with 104.
According to NIPSCO, Gary, Hammond, Portage and Munster are expected to have all power restored by Saturday 11:59 p.m. Valparaiso is expected to have power restored by 6 a.m. Friday and Dyer will have full power by noon Saturday.
NIPSCO reported that more than 17,000 customers in Northwest Indiana are still without power as crews worked around the clock to restore service, following Monday's storm.
Others that were affected included Cedar Lake, Crown Point, East Chicago, Griffith, Highland, Hebron, Hobart, Lowell, St. John and Schererville.
For many Region communities, estimated restoration times were expected to come Friday or Saturday. Those estimates applied to the majority of customers in those areas, NIPSCO said, adding that certain individual outages may last longer.
About 93% of NIPSCO customers had their electricity restored, and about 6,600 were without power in total in the company's coverage area Thursday, the company reported.
That's down from the roughly 95,000 outages in NIPSCO's service area during the peak of the storm.
An additional 300 line workers were continuing to assist NIPSCO crews with restoration efforts Thursday, the company said.
Kankakee Valley REMC, a LaPorte County-based utility company that supplies electricity to parts of Winfield and Porter County, reported that all home owners in their coverage area had their power returned Wednesday evening.
There are still some ditch pumps and irrigation systems that need to be repaired by the property owners so that power can be safely restored to those systems, company spokeswoman Amanda Steeb said.
Steeb said due to the magnitude of Monday's storm, there is still damage the company is working to locate. If any customers see damage or anything irregular, they are asked to call 1-800-552-2622 so that crews can safely address the issue.
In Portage, the Bonner Senior Center will be open to residents without power for cooling and Internet service from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day until power is restored to Portage Township residents, trustee Brendan Clancy announced. The center is located at 5800 Lexington Ave.
WATCH NOW: Remnants of 'tornado-like' storm causes significant damage, thousands of power outages in Region
"(People) need to have a lot of patience right now. NIPSCO is taxed, running all over the place like we are. It's never fast enough when the power is out; showing a little patience, it will help."
All visitors to the facility will be required to wear a face covering and follow social distancing guidelines. Children 16 years old or younger must be accompanied by an adult, Clancy said.
The Portage Township Food Pantry will provide meals to people without food due to electric outages. Meals will be distributed from noon to 3 p.m. daily, at 3590 Willowcreek Rd., until power is restored. Visitors were encouraged to bring their own coolers.
Other spots that offer Internet service include Portage Township School Corporation, at 6240 US Hwy. 6, and Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Rd. Masks and social distancing are required, and children must be accompanied by an adult, at Woodland Park, Clancy said.
Times Staff Writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this report.
Tree downed on a car in Hammond
Tree down in Griffith
Tree down on Hohman Avenue
Tree down on Hohman Avenue
Peach Tree Central on Central Avenue
Car struck by electric wires in Hammond
Tree downed on a car in Hammond
Tree down in Griffith
Tree down on Hohman Avenue
Tree down on Hohman Avenue
Peach Tree Central on Central Avenue
Car struck by electric wires in Hammond
Tree downed on a car in Hammond
Tree down in Griffith
Tree down on Hohman Avenue
Tree down on Hohman Avenue
Peach Tree Central on Central Avenue
Car struck by electric wires in Hammond
