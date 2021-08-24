 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Region residents lose power in widespread storm; flood advisory issued
alert top story urgent

UPDATE: Region residents lose power in widespread storm; flood advisory issued

Northwest Indiana residents were hit by power outages as a strong storm swept through from the west Tuesday night.  

A hazardous weather outlook was issued Tuesday evening for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper and Cook counties for storms that are predicted to last overnight, according to the National Weather Service. 

Strong wind gusts of up to 50 mph and potential flooding were among the conditions expected. During the storm, individuals are cautioned to seek shelter indoors and to be wary of localized flooding in poor drainage areas and waterways. 

A flood advisory was set to end at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. As of 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, there was a report of one to two inches of rainfall recorded, with up to an additional inch expected. 

A total of 2,318 NIPSCO customers were without power as of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, with the majority of outages in Gary, Hobart, Lake Station, Whiting, Michigan City and Portage. While some residents were set to have power restored by late Tuesday or early Wednesday, some of the restoration times were still being determined, according to the NIPSCO outage map

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

In addition, the NWS issued a heat advisory for Lake, Porter, LaPorte and several surrounding counties starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday. 

The heat index in the Region — the measure of how hot it feels outside — was expected to climb to 105 degrees, with high temperatures mixing with high humidity to create potentially dangerous conditions. The advisory remained in effect until 8 p.m.

However, hot weather is expected to continue with an elevated excessive heat risk predicted for Wednesday and Thursday. 

During a heat advisory, residents are reminded to stay hydrated, remain in air-conditioned rooms as much as possible, stay out of the sun if they do have to venture outdoors, and check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors. Children and pets should not be left unattended in a vehicle for any length of time during a heat advisory. 

Anyone who does plan to spend time outside is recommended to do so during the early morning or evening hours, if possible, and to wear lightweight and loose-fitting closing. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends outdoor workers schedule frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned spaces.