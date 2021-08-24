UPDATE: Region residents lose power in widespread storm; flood advisory issued

Northwest Indiana residents were hit by power outages as a strong storm swept through from the west Tuesday night.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued Tuesday evening for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper and Cook counties for storms that are predicted to last overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong wind gusts of up to 50 mph and potential flooding were among the conditions expected. During the storm, individuals are cautioned to seek shelter indoors and to be wary of localized flooding in poor drainage areas and waterways.

A flood advisory was set to end at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. As of 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, there was a report of one to two inches of rainfall recorded, with up to an additional inch expected.

A total of 2,318 NIPSCO customers were without power as of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, with the majority of outages in Gary, Hobart, Lake Station, Whiting, Michigan City and Portage. While some residents were set to have power restored by late Tuesday or early Wednesday, some of the restoration times were still being determined, according to the NIPSCO outage map.