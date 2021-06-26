UPDATE: Third tornado warning issued for Region

A third tornado warning has been issued for parts of northwest Indiana.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m. that includes Portage, Chesterton and Lake Station.

At 4:26 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Beecher moving northeast at 30 mph, according to the NWS website. The storm will be near St. John at 4:45 p.m. Other locations in the path include Sauk Village, Lynwood, Ford Heights, Schererville, Crown Point, Dyer, Merrillville, Highland, Munster and Griffith.

There was an earlier tornado warning in effect until 2:45 p.m. for southeastern Cook County in Illinois and northwestern Lake county in Indiana and another until 5 p.m. for west central Lake County in Indiana and southeastern Cook County in Illinois.

People in the area are advised to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows.