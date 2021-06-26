 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Third tornado warning issued for Region
alert urgent

A third tornado warning has been issued for parts of northwest Indiana. 

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m. that includes Portage, Chesterton and Lake Station.

At 4:26 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Beecher moving northeast at 30 mph, according to the NWS website. The storm will be near St. John at 4:45 p.m. Other locations in the path include Sauk Village, Lynwood, Ford Heights, Schererville, Crown Point, Dyer, Merrillville, Highland, Munster and Griffith.

There was an earlier tornado warning in effect until 2:45 p.m. for southeastern Cook County in Illinois and northwestern Lake county in Indiana and another until 5 p.m. for west central Lake County in Indiana and southeastern Cook County in Illinois.

People in the area are advised to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. 

A hazardous weather outlook is in place for much of the Chicago metro area with periodic thunderstorms and heavy rain expected throughout Saturday afternoon and evening.

Chances of rain are forecast at 80% and wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to reach Lake County a little before 3 p.m.

A flash flood watch is also in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to slide from the low 80s to the low 70s. Rainfall could reach up to ⅓ or ½ an inch.

A chance of rain remains for Sunday too with a 40% of scattered showers during the day and a 70% chance during the evening. Wind gusts could reach up to 25 mph.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

