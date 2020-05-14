UPDATE: Semi driver identified after fatally hitting tree in Hammond, coroner says

HAMMOND — A Thursday morning crash involving a semitrailer claimed the life of an Illinois man Thursday morning.
The semi driver was identified as Willoughby Frisbie, 58, of Monroe Center, Illinois, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey. He was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. and his manner of death is pending, the report said.
The semi hit a tree about 8:10 a.m. in the 6300 block of Calumet Avenue in Hammond, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.
It could have been a worse situation, said Hammond Fire Chief Jeff Smith. The tree the semi crashed into was in the front yard of a house, but no residents were injured.
Smith said preliminary investigations and witness accounts show that the semi was traveling southbound on Calumet Avenue and then veered off course, crossing all northbound lanes. The semi then crashed into a light pole before wrecking into a tree and coming to a stop.
“If not for the tree, the semi could have easily took out a couple houses,” Smith said. “It could have been a lot worse.”
When Smith and firefighters arrived on scene, they worked to free the driver from the snarl of wreckage.
“One of our guys crawled in through the passenger window to try to get to him,” Smith said. “The roof of the cab came down and the driver’s side was smashed into because of a fallen tree limb. When we were finally able to get to him to check if he was alert or conscious, we found he was neither, and called the coroner to the scene.”
About 12 to 15 firefighters worked on the scene along with Hammond police, said Smith. Hammond Public Works employees came and cut the tree down while first responders cleared the wreckage and Bert’s Towing took away the semi.
The semi had no cargo and no hazardous fluids or fuel was spilled, Smith said. As of Thursday afternoon, the wreck was cleared and traffic was flowing per usual.
Indiana State Police are investigating the crash, Kellogg said.
Times staff writer Sarah Reese contributed to this report.
