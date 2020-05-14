UPDATE: Semi driver identified after fatally hitting tree in Hammond, coroner says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A Thursday morning crash involving a semitrailer claimed the life of an Illinois man Thursday morning.

The semi driver was identified as Willoughby Frisbie, 58, of Monroe Center, Illinois, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey. He was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. and his manner of death is pending, the report said.

The semi hit a tree about 8:10 a.m. in the 6300 block of Calumet Avenue in Hammond, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

It could have been a worse situation, said Hammond Fire Chief Jeff Smith. The tree the semi crashed into was in the front yard of a house, but no residents were injured.

Smith said preliminary investigations and witness accounts show that the semi was traveling southbound on Calumet Avenue and then veered off course, crossing all northbound lanes. The semi then crashed into a light pole before wrecking into a tree and coming to a stop.

“If not for the tree, the semi could have easily took out a couple houses,” Smith said. “It could have been a lot worse.”

When Smith and firefighters arrived on scene, they worked to free the driver from the snarl of wreckage.