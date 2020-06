UPDATE: Shootout on I-65 in Crown Point ends in cop down, suspect dead, police say

The second trooper fatally shot the suspect during the exchange of gunfire, police confirmed.

Though that trooper attempted life-saving measures, the suspect, who was not yet identified Saturday morning, died at the scene.

The second trooper also applied first aid to his fellow officer after the attempts to save the suspect's life failed, police said.

The injured trooper was being treated at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, police said.

The Indiana State Police post in Lowell would release no further details Saturday morning, noting the matter remains under active investigation.

Traffic on Interstate 65 and U.S. 231 was at a backed-up standstill late Friday and into early Saturday morning as police continued to investigate.

All lanes reportedly were reopened by about 6 a.m. Saturday.

At one point, a line of semis and other traffic also was backed up on Broadway in Crown Point all the way north into Merrillville as a result of the investigation.

