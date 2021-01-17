 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing NWI woman
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing NWI woman

Cheyenne Westerfield

Cheyenne Westerfield

 Provided

GARY — Indiana State Police canceled a statewide Silver Alert for a Gary woman that was issued Sunday afternoon. 

The Gary Police Department was previously investigating the disappearance of the 22-year-old woman, Cheyenne Westerfield, who was last seen Saturday, according to a news release from ISP. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

