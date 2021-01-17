UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing NWI woman

GARY — Indiana State Police canceled a statewide Silver Alert for a Gary woman that was issued Sunday afternoon.
The Gary Police Department was previously investigating the disappearance of the 22-year-old woman, Cheyenne Westerfield, who was last seen Saturday, according to a news release from ISP.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Mary Freda
South Lake County Reporter
Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today